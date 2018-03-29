Donegal Sports Partnership receives significant investment

The Minister for Tourism and Sport has announced a significant investment for the Donegal Sports Partnership.

Minister Brendan Griffin announced a national investment package of over €6 million to support the national network of Local Sports Partnerships with Donegal receiving over €252,000.

The funding includes €248,000 of core funding for 2018 and €4,000 for women in sport programmes as well as the retention of a community sports development officer.

Myles Sweeney is Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator: