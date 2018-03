The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads during the Easter period.

In a statement this morning, the groups say so far this year, 38 people have died on Irish roads, 4 people have tragically lost their lives on Donegal roads.

The RSA says since 2012, 59 people have died or suffered serious injuries on Irish roads over the Easter period.

Brian O’Donnell is Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council……………