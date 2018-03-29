Donegal Homeless and Housing Coalition to hold inaugural meeting

The Inaugural meeting of the Donegal Homeless and Housing Coalition is to be held this evening.

The meeting aims to bring together a broad range of groups to represent Donegal within the coalition.

The need to build social housing in Donegal will be on the agenda at the meeting which begins at 7pm in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.

Cyril Brennan, Co-Ordinator of Still Waiting Campaign, says they want to ensure that Donegal is represented at a national protest, due to take place on April 7th………..