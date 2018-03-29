Donegal Girls named in WNT 22 for World Cup Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named the squad for the upcoming FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands with four Donegal girls on the list.

Under17 Internationals Tyler Toland and Amy Boyle Carr are among the 22 along with Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin and Milford’s Amber Barrett.

The WNT face their first home qualifying matches of the campaign at Tallaght Stadium in April.

Ireland are set to face Slovakia on Friday, April 6, with kick-off at 5pm, and then face European Champions the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 10, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Ireland go into the two games unbeaten in the qualifying campaign so far with victories over Northern Ireland and Slovakia, and an impressive 0-0 draw against the Netherlands in November.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifying Group Three – Fixtures

April 6: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium, KO 5pm

April 10: Republic of Ireland v The Netherlands, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7.30pm