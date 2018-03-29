Donegal and Tyrone confirm Ulster Minor League semi final places

Donegal and Tyrone will play in the semi finals of the Ulster U17 Minor Football League.

Both counties won their latest round of group games on Wednesday night with Donegal beating Derry in Celtic Park 0-18 to 1-13 and Tyrone had a 2-11 to 1-5 victory over Fermanagh at Healy Park in Omagh.

Donegal will finish top of Section B with one game to play against Antrim this Saturday.

Gary Duffy’s side won all three games so far in the competition.

Tyrone who have played all four of their games will finish runners up just ahead of Derry.

That win over Fermanagh was their second of the campaign.

In The semi finals, which will be played on Saturday 7th April, Donegal will meet Armagh and Tyrone will face Monaghan.