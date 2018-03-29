Derry Chamber welcomes awarding of A6 contract

There’s been a widespread welcome across the North West region following confirmation that a contractor has been appointed to complete the £220million A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling scheme.

Derry Chamber President Jennifer McKeever says improvement to the region’s infrastructure has never been more important, and it’s vitally important that this, and other road projects, proceed without delay.

Ultimately, Ms Mc Keever says easier journies to Belfast will reduce the cost of doing business, and that’s good for the whole region……………