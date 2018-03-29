Decrease in number of patients awaiting bed at LUH this month

The INMO say this years March trolley and Ward Watch figures have broken several records.

There were 10,511 people waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country this month, the highest ever figure for the month of March.

366 of those patients were awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital, down 18% on last year’s March figure but is the second highest figure for this period over the past 12 years.

Today, there were 18 people waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital, 14 people were on trolleys in the hospitals Emergency Department with a further 4 on wards.