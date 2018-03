The North’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced half a million pounds in funding for the Loughs Agency’s to carry out remedial works during 2018 in areas in the North West affected by the unprecedented flooding of August last year.

The works will include repairing and maintaining affected rivers and stabilising river banks, reducing erosion and downstream deposition.

The project will focus on the Rivers Glenelly, Owenkillew, Faughan and Burndennett.