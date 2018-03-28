Transport Minister urged to visit Donegal to see ‘roads crisis’

The Transport Minister is being urged to visit Donegal and witness first-hand the true extent of road conditions in the county.

Council Officials revealed this week that due to a number of factors, road maintenance has been particularly challenging over the past few months compared with years previous.

The Stranorlar Municipal District has been deemed as one of the worst affected areas.

This has led to further calls on the Government to release emergency funding to deal with what’s been described as a ‘crisis’.

Cllr. Gerry Crawford: