Toland and Boyle Carr miss out on U17 Women’s Euro’s

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s have missed out on qualification for the European Championships.

Needing a win, Colin Bell’s side lost their final elite group game 2-nil to Germany.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started in midfield playing 50 minutes of the tie while Amy Boyle Carr played the full game.

Ireland ended the group in third following Iceland’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Colin Bell said he was proud of the performance put in by the team, despite conceding two goals.

“We reduced Germany to a penalty and a free-kick. Other than that they didn’t have once clear chance from open play.

“There were positives to take from all three games, but plenty to learn too. The girls will take the experience with them into next season”

.