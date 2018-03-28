Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault in the Barr’s Lane area of the city during the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report at around 12:10am of a group of males fighting outside a property with what was described as baseball bats.

A 19-year-old male sustained injuries to his face, while a 22-year-old male sustained an injury to his head.

Both males were taken to hospital.

The 19-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on police. He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

The 22-year-old male remains in hospital this morning undergoing treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Barr’s Lane area around this time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information which may be useful to our investigation, to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.