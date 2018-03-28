Marc Walsh and Ireland qualify for Euro’s unbeaten

The Republic of Ireland Under 17s became the only team to qualify for this summer’s European Championship with a perfect record of six wins.

A second half penalty from Tottenham’s Troy Parrott earned Colin O’Brien’s side a 1-nil victory in Poland on Tuesday evening.

Ireland will be among the top seeds when the draw is made next week.

Donegal’s Marc Walsh is a member of the U17 squad but didn’t feature in the win over the Pols.

Walsh, who plays his football with Swansea City was involved in the other games that seen Ireland impress on route to the finals.

Head Coach O’Brien was delighted to end the campaign unbeaten.

“It’s been a fantastic campaign. There was a lot of tension today with Poland looking to qualify too. The crowd were trying to get behind their team from the off.

“People in the squad are playing for places for the European Championships now. We made changes today and those player impressed. It’s all about making the squad stronger ahead of the Finals.

“The players can enjoy the next few days, but then the focus starts on the Finals. It’s a great day today for youth football in Ireland.