The FAI have changed the kick off time for next Monday’s EA Sports Cup second round derby tie between Finn Harps and Derry City.

The game will now start at 5pm at Finn Park in Ballybofey.

It was originally penciled in for 3pm but officials have put the game back by two hours.

It will be Derry’s first game in the competition having received a bye in the opening round.

Harps defeated the Mayo League 4-3 to set up the clash with their north west rivals.