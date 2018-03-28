Growth in Donegal IDA jobs since 2000 is half national average

It’s been revealed that the growth in IDA supported jobs in Donegal since 2000 is less than half the national average.

The IDA also support less companies in the county today than they did in 2000.

Two of those companies, Pramerica and Optum employ approximately two thirds of the total IDA supported jobs in Donegal.

The data comes from a series of parliamentary questions submitted to the Enterprise Minister by Senator Padraig MacLochlainn.

He says the decrease is effectively down to Government failure and a story of lost prosperity for the people of Donegal: