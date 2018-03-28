Government must prioritise disability services – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail it’s time to prioritise disability services.

Deputy Pringle raised a number of issues while speaking on a Dáil motion on disabilities, speaking of the need to resolve a number of local issues, including staff shortages at Seaview Respite Home and ìmpasse over a new building for the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail the Government needs to take immediate action to provide better services, and in particular, he highlighted the need for greater cross-border cooperation in the treatment of children with life limiting conditions in Donegal………….