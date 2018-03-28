EU invests in new cross-border Community Paramedic Service

The EU has invested €1.1 million for a new cross-border Community Paramedic Service established in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Over the next 18 months the project will be piloted in four localities including Buncrana, Co Donegal and Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

The funding will be invested in new rapid response vehicles fitted out specifically to provide care to patients in their homes and community.

Bridget Clarke is Clinical Pathway Manager for CAWT, she says the service will ultimately significantly reduce pressure on Emergency Departments: