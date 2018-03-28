Diabetes Services at LUH labelled ‘unacceptable’

The provision of services at Letterkenny University Hospital for patients with diabetes has been labelled unacceptable.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Gerry McMonagle following a recent Regional Health Forum meeting at which he called for Letterkenny University Hospital to be designated a Centre of Excellence.

Saolta however gave no commitment to develop such a service.

It was also revealed that a recruitment process has yet to commence to appoint a second endocrinologist at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Councillor McMonagle says it is apparent there is little work being carried out to meet the needs of diabetes patients in Donegal: