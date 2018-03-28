Details revealed about third series of Stranger Things

The cast and writers of Netflix hit Stranger Things have revealed details of the plot for the highly anticipated third season of the series.

Executive producer Shawn Levy confirmed that Stranger Things 3 will be set in the summer of 1985, a year after the end of the last series, and that the shows respective couples – Mike and Eleven, Lucas and Max – will still be together.

Fan-favourite “Dad Steve” will also make an appearance in some form, Levy also revealed.

Production begins in April, but fans may have to wait a while before the series is back on Netflix, as the second season hit our screens in October.