Big names to play Ryan McBride Foundation Masters Sixes

The Ryan McBride Foundation will host the Masters Sixes at the Brandywell Stadium on Easter Monday 2nd April.

The event will see recently retired players of Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Derry City and the League of Ireland come together to battle it out to be the Ryan McBride Masters Champions.

Damian Duff, Kevin Kilbane, Kevin Doyle, Barry Molloy, Kevin Deery, Ken Oman and David Healy are just some of the names that will be taking park.

The 6-a-side format paired with the quality of players on show will guarantee goals for the spectators and with face painters and magicians also on site it’s a day for all the family.

All proceeds will go to the foundation which was set up to help young people to realise their full potential. The Foundation aims to support, assist and inspire young players to achieve what Ryan achieved and to assist groups that Ryan supported during his life.

Gates open 12:45pm with kick-off at 1:30pm.

More details are available on the Ryan McBride Foundation facebook page.

Ryan McBride’s brother in law and director of the foundation Gareth McKay spoke with John Breslin on today’s Around the North West…