Killybegs ambulance lying idle due to withdrawal of back up crew

It has been revealed that the second ambulance servicing the Killybegs area has been lying idle for over a year due to the withdrawal of a back-up crew.

The Killybegs Ambulance base is usually supplied with two ambulances and two crews as well as a back-up crew to ensure response is facilitated.

However, Councillor Barry O’Neill says without notification the back-up crew was withdrawn leaving the local area without adequate cover.

Councillor Barry O’Neill has described the situation in Killybegs as shameful given that an ambulance has not been utilised for over a year due to the withdrawal of a back-up crew.

The current situation leaves only a daytime and night time crew for one ambulance with the absence of a back-up crew to service the second ambulance.

Councillor O’Neill has called on representatives from the National Ambulance Service to attend the next sitting of the Donegal Municipal District to outline the reasoning behind the withdrawal of the crew as it has had a detrimental impact on the area.

He says there have been instances when an ambulance had to travel from Letterkenny to transfer a patient as the one remaining ambulance was on a call out.

Councillor O’Neill says it is imperative the second ambulance becomes operational again and the back-up crew reinstated.