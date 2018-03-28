26 people recorded as homeless in Donegal last month

26 people presented as homeless in Donegal last month, down 1 on last years February figure.

Latest figures published by The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show that during the week of 19th – 25th February 53 adults were recorded as homeless in the North West region.

The report shows 53 adults homeless in the North West last month, 26 in both Donegal and Sligo and 1 in Leitrim.

Of those 8 sought private emergency accomodation, 22 adults received supported temporary accomodation with 13 in temporary emergency accomodation and 10 accessed other local authority managed emergency accomodation.

39 adults recorded as homeless in the North West were males and 14 female.

2 adults were aged between 18-24, 32 aged 25-44, 18 between the ages of 45 and 64 and 1 adult over the age of 65 presented as homeless.

During the same period 4 families were recorded as homeless, comprising of 6 adults, 2 single parent families and a total of 11 dependents.