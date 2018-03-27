Twin Towns bypass could take alternative route

The Twin Towns bypass could now take an alternative route around the town.

A previous proposal suggested that the bypass would take the N15 on a southern route however this was turned down by An Bord Pleanála some years ago.

Transport Infrastruture Ireland is expected to announce a new route next month and it’s anticipated that it will entail taking the bypass along a northern route instead.

Donegal County Council has commited to reviewing the local area plan once an announcement is made.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says it’s important that both the plan and preferred route work together: