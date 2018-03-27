The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

Here’s a list of the answers so far. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!
- Flyswatter
- Clicking a pen
- Clicking button on an e-cigarette
- Hairclip
- Snipping a wire
- Locking PVC door
- Taking the cover off a mobile phone
- Closing glasses case
- Clicking computer mouse
- Castanets
- Clip on a wallet/purse
- Measuring tape going back into case
- Tennis racquet hitting tennis ball
- Oil heater timer switch
- Pocket watch being closed
- Plastic bottle top
- Button on mobile phone
- Lid of jar popping
- Hook on landline phone
- Closing guitar case
- Slapping your lap
- Snapping a twig
- Snooker cue hitting ball
- Opening an umbrella
- Tap Dripping
- Interference on the TV
- Child Safety Catch
- Fridge door closing
- Closing the studs on a duvet cover
- Switching radio to CD player
- Pen flicking off paper
- Dipping Headlights
- Crack in a record
- ‘Pie Face’ (children’s game)
- Slap in the face
- Kettle switching off
- Toaster popping
- Stress Ball
- Table Lamp being switched on/off
- Tumble Dryer/Washing Machine closing
- Stack of papers hitting a desk
- Closing a laptop
- Beep just before alarm goes off06
- Electric Trip Switch going off
- Breaking a stick
- Timer on Central Heating
- Air Vent Shutter in car
- 2 wires touching
- Belt on child car seat
- Electronic mouse repellent
- Breaking a firelighter
- Setting up an alarm clock30
- Tape measure clicking back into place
- Opening/closing a contact lense solution bottle
- Cap Gun
- Closing a plastic storage box
- Clicking a seatbelt
- Mousetrap
- Snapping a stick of celery
- Clicking a battery into place
- Closing a ring binder
- Clips/buttons on duvet cover
- Using a cigarette lighter
- Lock on a briefcase
- Closing a file/folder with elastic band
- Snap closure on coat/jacket
- Dart hitting a dart board
- Suction cup toy
- Putting the lid back on a felt-tip marker
- Switching a kettle on/off
- Safety cap on medicine bottle
- Pulling the elastic on top of socks
- Bursting a balloon
- Cracking a Whip
- Snapping an elastic band
- Pulling the pin on a watch
- Hitting a ruler or pen off a table
- Pushing down the pin on a phone charger
- 2 magnets clicking together
- Snooker ball being hit by the cue ball
- Snapping a glow stick
- Dimmer switch
- Christmas Cracker
- Opening/closing ziplock bag
- Flicking open bottle cap
- “Fun Snap”/ Throw-down firecracker
- Flicking on torch on smartphone
- Piercing film lid on a microwave meal
- Tapping a button on keyboard
- Drop of water/leaking tap
- Flicking light switch on/off
- Popping bubble wrap
- Cracking an egg
- Gas Stove Ignition Lighter
- Clicking your fingers
- Striking/lighting a match
- Breaking a biscuit
- Cracking a nut
- Gas cooker spark
- Opening/closing a water bottle
- Breaking/snapping a piece of chocolate
- Closing the clip on a lever arch/ring binder folder
- Flicking the corner of a piece of paper
- Newton’s Cradle
- Needle stuck at the end of playing a record
- Removing suction cups
- Closing a padlock
- Pilot light on gas cooker
- Tapping/cracking the top of a boiled egg
- Fire crackling
- Flipping the cover on mobile phone/magnetic clip
- Old fashion fountain pen
- Bouncing a table tennis ball
- Nail clipping
- Pressing the button on a typewritter
- Hitting a ruler off a desk
- Hitting a golf ball off a rubber Tee
- Texting on a mobile phone
- Clipping a duvet cover together
- Kit Kat
- Snapping a yoghurt pot
- Opening/closing a briefcase
- Popping a jar lid
- Slap-on wristband
- Switching an electric kettle on/off
- Old-fashioned tin maths set
- Closing a snap on a jacket/coat
- Popping a tablet out of blister pack
- Opening a can (eg mineral/beer can)
- Opening/closing a washing up liquid bottle
- Letterbox when postman puts letter through
- Locking a suitcase
- Spark from welder
- Dropping food (eg icecream) on the ground
- Clicking the button on car key
- Nail clippers
- Trip Switch
- Pop Fasteners (eg. on baby grow)
- Tapping a pen off a desk
- Clicking sound made by electric fence
- Stapling papers
- closing a flap on a mobile phone
- pushing down a button on a gas heater
- Ice melting/cracking
- clock ticking
- water tap dripping onto water
- Opening a pair of glasses
- Opening a plastic milk carton
- Opening a fairy liquid bottle
- Taking the top off a marker
- Pulling the chord of an electric shower
- Fusebox tripping
- Flicking your finger off a table