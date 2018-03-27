Results of flooding review published in Northern Ireland

The North’s Department for Instructure has published a multi-agency review of August’s unprecedented flooding in Derry and Tyrone.

The Review, which was jointly led by the Department for Infrastructure, the Executive Office and Derry City and Strabane District Council, gathered evidence from emergency responders, the voluntary sector, government organisations and others.

The Review found that following heavy and persistent rainfall, within a 8-9 hour period, the combined multi agency response was timely and effective.

However the Review has also captured a number of learning points and identified 14 recommendations to further enhance our resilience to future flooding.

These include establishing community resilience groups in the North West, improvements to flood incident reporting and providing support for community volunteers.

A public information day will be held on Thursday at The Everglades Hotel in Derry, with representatives attending from government departments, the Met Office and the Red Cross present.

The department says they will engage with local people on the review findings, and also answer any other flooding related questions they may have. Copies of the report will also be available on the day.

The report can be downloaded here –

https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/infrastructure/north-west-flooding-review-2018.pdf