Mrs Brown’s Boys to tour the US

Following their success this side of the Atlantic, Brendan O’Carroll and the Mrs Brown’s Boys cast are set to tour the US.

The cast have returned from a sell out tour of Australia and New Zealand, and now the live tour is going to hit the States, where the sitcom is becoming increasingly popular.

However, Eilish O’Carroll, who plays Agnes Brown’s best pal Winnie McGoogan in the smash-hit show, said she would have reservations about touring the more God-fearing southern states.

Eilish says she thinks the material in the shows would be too racy for the audiences there. “I think Brendan’s been asked, as there’s a lot of interest Stateside to bring the show over there,” said Eilish (65), who is also one of Dubliner Brendan’s real-life sisters.