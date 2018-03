It’s emerged that the North’s Education Authority is seeking a site to develop a Young Adult Centre in Strabane.

Responding to questions from West Tyrone MLA Daniel Mc Crossan, the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Education confirmed that officials are in contact with the Advisory Committee of the Youth Club at Melvin Hall with regard to identifying a suitable location.

Mr Mc Crossan says it’s an important development, and he’s seeking clarity on the proposed timetable for progress: