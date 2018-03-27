Lecky, McGuigan and Darragh start Australian Commonwealth journey

Three young Donegal athletes have arrived with Team NI in Australia for a training camp at Somerset College to finalise preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Brisbane.

17 years old Sommer Lecky, a student at Strabane Acedemy, will compete in the high jump, her Finn Valley teammate, Dempsey McGuigan, a student at Mississippi University throws in the hammer and Rachel Darragh from Raphoe will compete on the Badminton court.

Lecky’s target is height to make the final while McGuigan, who is in his second games after competing in Glasgow 2014, is looking to return to the final.

Both athletes bring good form to the games on Australia’s Gold Coast, Sommer jumped over 1.86m, a pb in the winter, winning Irish and Scottish titles and Dempsey recently threw over 69m in a competition in the States.

Darragh along with Ciaran and Sinead Chambers make up the three person Badminton team, they will be first in action on Thursday 5th April.

Demspey will throw on Sunday 8th April and Sommer jumps in the preliminary round of the high jump on April 12th.