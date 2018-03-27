Ireland’s negotiation position on border weakened, says TD

A Donegal TD says Ireland’s negotiation position on the border has been weakened after it was confirmed that a final deal on the border has been put back until October.

Last evening, British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed talks have begun on the border with the EU and, where appropriate, the irish government.

However, Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says he’s growing increasingly worried that there appears to be no sense of urgency with this government to get a deal on an open border

He’s compared the UK’s position to a mirage: