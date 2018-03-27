Growing number of people presenting as homeless in Donegal

Donegal County Council has been asked to employ an independent housing officer to work with the growing number of people who are presenting as homeless in Donegal.

In its response, the local authority say that work is already underway in setting up a Tenancy Support & Sustainment service which would liaise with those affected and provide supports where required.

Cllr. Adrian Glackin says he is satisfied with the progress being made by the Council, but the shortage of housing for those in need remains an issue: