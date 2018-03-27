Crank Racing backs Irwin Brothers for 2018

THE Crank Racing team is set for a presence in the British Superbike paddock this year after backing two Irish racing brothers.

Team owner Mark Grimes, originally of Skerries, has stepped in to support Caolan and Rhys Irwin as they prepare to get their 2018 racing seasons off the ground over the Easter weekend.

Now based in Kent, the businessman has stepped up his racing activities this season, and has decided to support the youngsters as they enter two of the UK’s leading racing championships, along with running his successful Thundersport GB racing outfit.

The Donegal brothers will both make the move out of the club racing world this year as they move up to the British paddock permanently.

Rhys, 15, is one of 23 youngsters chosen to contest the inaugural British Talent Cup this year, but will also race in selected HEL British Motostar events in the Moto3 Standard class.

Caolan, meanwhile, will step up to the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship aboard a new Yamaha R6. The 20-year-old is moving up to the series full time, following a wildcard entry last year while he was still contesting the Thundersport GB series.

Both will receive backing from businessman Grimes, whose team has become well-known for supporting up-and-coming youngsters across all classes along with charities which support young people.

Team Owner Mark Grimes: “I have known Caolan and Rhys for a few years now, and not only are they both great lads, they’re both very talented young riders.

“I have been keeping a close eye on their progress while we all ran in the clubs together, but now they’re stepping up to new challenges I wanted to support them. The boys will be wearing Crank Racing gear and have our logos on their machines, and we also hope to get Caolan on our machine at some rounds this year as part of our support package.

“I genuinely believe they are both destined for a lot of success in motorcycle racing, and I’m thrilled to be in a position to offer them both support.”

Caolan Irwin: “I’m delighted to have Mark and the Crank team on board as a new sponsor for my debut season in the BSB paddock along with my other loyal sponsors.

“I’ve known Mark for quite a while now. He gave me my first run on a 600 at the end of 2016 so to have his support as part of our campaign in the Superstock 600 championship is fantastic.”

Rhys Irwin: “I am very grateful to have Mark helping me out as I enter the British Talent Cup and BSB Moto3 this year. We are a small, family team so this will be a big step up and I can’t wait.”

Both Caolan and Rhys’ 2018 seasons will get underway at Donington Park this weekend.