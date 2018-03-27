Council to erect new signage on disabled parking bays in Donegal

New signage is to be erected on disabled parking bays in the county to further highlight the fines should motorists park illegally.

Measures include adding the fines and penalties to existing signage while also erecting new signage where necessary.

Fines for parking illegally on disabled parking bays were recently increased from 80 to 150 euro.

In its response, Donegal County Council say that the use of Disabled Parking Bays are well known to drivers, including potential penalties for those parking illegally and additional signage should not be necessary.

Council Officials initially suggested that a selection of key locations in different towns be identified with new signage installed and this could be monitored to see its effect.

The cost would be charged against maintenance budgets and it is recommended that between 5 and 10 locations be selected by local Municipal Districts as a pilot project.

This proposal was rejected by members who have called for additional signage to be rolled out on a countywide basis.

Councillor Liam Doherty who moved the motion expects to see these measures rolled out across the county within the next six months.

Health Campaigner Betty Holmes who attended the meeting is pleased with the outcome: