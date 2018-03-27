BBC and Simon Cowell to team up for new dance contest

Simon Cowell’s entertainment company Syco is to produce a new dance competition for the BBC, it has been confirmed.

This is the first time that the ITV mainstay has worked with the rival broadcaster.

‘The Greatest Dancer’ will pit performers from various genres against each other as they compete for the show’s title.

The BBC has commissioned eight episodes of the show, which is open to dancers from every discipline, including ballet, jazz, hip hop and Bollywood.

Syco Entertainment’s Global Head of Television, Nigel Hall, said that the pilot episode for The Greatest Dancer featured “some of the most jaw-dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions” he had ever seen for a dance series.

There is no details at present about when the programme will air, but there is speculation as to whether it will rival Cowell’s ITV Talent show, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.