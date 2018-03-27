Almost 2,500 households needed for social housing in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to fast track the delivery of planned social housing units in Donegal.

It was revealed in a comprehensive report from the Council yesterday that the gross need for social housing in Donegal comes in at almost 2,500 households when the waiting and transfer list are combined.

The local authority also detailed various works that’s already underway and planned work for the future.

However, Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill believes this process is too slow in dealing with the evident demand.

He says a working task force would speed up the process: