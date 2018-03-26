Update: ‘Ricky from the Chippy’ released on bail

A man who has reportedly been forced out of his home in Kilcar by immigration officials has been released on bail.

Vikram Sharma, known also as Ricky, had become an active member of the community of Kilcar having got involved in local festivals, Tidy Towns and many community events.

He has been released into the care of Martin Burn with the focus now turning to securing his asylum.

He’s due to return to court in May.

Mr. Burn has been giving an update of the situation on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: