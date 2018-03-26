Tory co-op manager issues statement following weekend vote

The manager of Comharchumann Thoraí Teo has issued a statement on behalf of people on the island following what’s been described as a difficult meeting and vote at the weekend.

A vote took place on Saturday at the request of Pól O’ Gallchóir, who was appointed as mediator in the ongoing Ferry dispute.

According to today’s statement, when the votes were counted, people living on the island agreed to Pól Ó Gallchóir’s proposal by 67 to 53, with one abstention. When the votes of those not permanently resident but with property on the island were calculated, 45 agreed and 50 disagreed.

The agreement will entail a 12 seater fast ferry operating alongside the Queen of Aran from this weekend, with islanders stressing they were voting on the overall O’Gallachoir proposal, and not simply on accepting the Queen of Aran.

Earlier today, Donegal Cllr Michael Cholm Mc Giolla Easbuig said Rionn na Gaeltachta had created division on the island, and he’s hopeful the island can now progress………….