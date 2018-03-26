‘Ricky from the Chippy’ to know his fate this morning

A man who has reportedly been forced out of his home in Kilcar by immigration officials will know his fate later this morning.

Vikram Sharma, known also as Ricky, had become an active member of the community of Kilcar having got involved in local festivals, Tidy Towns and many community events.

Over 1400 people have already signed a petition in support of him.

Martin Burn is a member of the ‘Bring Ricky from the Chippy Back Campaign’ and has been giving an update of the situation on today’s Nine Till Noon Show:

You can sign the petition here:

https://www.change.org/p/charlie-flanagan-bring-ricky-back-to-his-home-in-kilcar-co-donegal-bringrickyhome?recruiter=713834372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=share_for_starters_page