Kathryn Thomas and fiancée welcome baby girl

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas has given birth to a baby girl.

The presenter’s fiancée Pádraig McLoughlin took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “Ms Ellie McLoughlin couldn’t wait any longer to meet us. Our gorgeous girl was born Friday 23rd March @ 10.02am.”

“She is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen and Mum and Dad are totally and utterly in love,” Thomas added.

The former No Frontiers front-woman revealed in November that she was expecting, and spoke candidly on The Late Late Show about having two miscarriages as she and her fiancée tried for a family.