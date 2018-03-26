Jake Carter takes home Dancing with the Stars trophy

Jake Carter and partner Karen Byrne have been announced as this year’s Dancing with the Stars winners.

They beat off stiff competition from Deirdre O’Kane and Anna Geary in the final, but it was the younger brother of Nathan Carter who topped the public vote.

The Liverpool born singer revealed last night that he was going to send his dance partner Karen Byrne on holiday following their win, and he dedicated the Glitterball trophy to her.

Following the season finale, RTÉ confirmed via Twitter that the popular entertainment programme would return for another series next year. This comes as no surprise as the series’ ratings were well above 500,000 every week.