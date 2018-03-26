Drogheda 2-1 Finn Harps: Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps lost for the first time this season as the Ballybofey Blues went down 2-1 to Drogheda at United Park.

The home side were two up after 33 minutes, Gareth mcCafferty scored from the penalty spot and Richie Purdy followed up with another seven minutes later.

Harps were down to ten men when Keith Cowan was given a harsh red card for a hand ball which resulted in the penalty.

Harps could have had a penalty also but the referee on the night didn’t give the decision when Ciaran O’Connor was brought down in the area.

John O’Flynn scored Harps goal late on.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry after the game Harps boss Ollie Horgan felt the penalty decisions went against them but said Drogheda deserved the win…