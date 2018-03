The price of the average three-bed semi in Donegal rose by 8.6% to €95,000 in the last 12 months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Prices remained static in the first quarter of this year, with no change between December 2017 and March 2018 according to local agents.

Donegal comes in slightly below the national average with house prices across the country seeing a 9 per cent rise.

