Council seeks to address concerns about St Catherine’s Well in Killybegs

There was drama at today’s sitting of Donegal County Council, with intensive discussion over the future of the site surrounding St. Catherine’s Well in Killybegs.

The local authority presented the town plan today which included 757 submissions from the community.

721 were in favor to support the plan in its draft format while the rest want it zoned for development.

This led to a number of Cllrs raising conflicting views on the issue.

A proposal submitted by Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy will now proceed to the next stage.

Cllr. Kennedy believes a solution is possible…………..