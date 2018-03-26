Carndonagh’s Erin McLaughlin scores winner as Ireland U15s win Bob Docherty Cup

The Republic of Ireland U15 girls took part in the Bob Docherty Cup tournament over the weekend, and won the final today by beating England 2-1.

Erin McLaughlin of Carndonagh CS scored the winner for the Irish side after coming on at a substitute at half-time. Kerry Brown of Moville Community College came on as a second-half substitute also.

England led by 1 goal to nil at the break, but Muireann Devaney equalised on 14 minutes into the second half before McLaughlin headed home the winner 6 minutes from time.

The Irish team had a 4-0 win over Scotland and a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland ‘B’, with Kerry Brown and Erin McLaughlin both scoring a brace in the win over Northern Ireland ‘B’.

Karen Henry of Mulroy College is part of the winning side’s management set up.