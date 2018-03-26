Bishop Boyce appointed as Apolostic Administrator of Dromore

The former Bishop of Raphoe has been appointed Apolostic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Dromore. The diocese covers parts of Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Bishop Philip Boyce was appointed to the post today after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop John McAreavey.

Bishop Mc Areavey resigned at the beginning of March after it emerged he had celebrated Mass alongside a priest he knew was a paedophile.

Fr Malachy Finnegan, who died in 2002, has been accused of sex abuse by 12 people, and also accused of physical and emotional abuse while he taught at St Coleman’s College in Newry.