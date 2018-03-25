Donegal Junior League Results 25/3/18

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Castlefin Celtic 8 vs 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC

Donegal Town FC 2 vs 3 Glenea United

Killdrum Tigers 3 vs 1 Lagan Harps FC

Milford United FC 3 vs 2 Drumoghill FC

Rathmullan Celtic 0 vs 2 Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Convoy Arsenal FC 1 vs 3 Lifford Celtic FC

Dunkineely Celtic FC 0 vs 6 Ballybofey United FC

Erne Wanderers FC 2 vs 0 Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 0 St Catherines FC

Keadue Rovers FC 1 vs 0 Bonagee United FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United FC 4 vs 4 Gweedore United FC

Curragh Athletic FC 6 vs 0 Glenree United FC

Drumkeen United 2 vs 0 Kerrykeel 71 FC

Letterbarrow Celtic FC 0 vs 3 Cranford FC