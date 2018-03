Derry will play in Division 4 of the National Football League next year following a 3-11 v 2-12 loss to Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Derry led by 2 points at half-time, 1-04 v 0-05, but Sligo fought back with goals from Liam Gaughan, Kevin McDonnell and Patrick O’Connor.

The Derry goalscorers were Conor McAtamney and Shane McGuigan. They now look ahead to an Ulster Championship clash with the winners of Donegal v Cavan.