Cockhill Celtic have moved top of the Ulster Senior League following a 2-0 win over Finn Harps Reserves on Sunday afternoon.

Marty Doherty and Peter Doherty were the goalscorers for Cockhill.

On Saturday evening, Bonagee United and Derry City Reserves played out a 1-1 draw. Jamie Lynagh scored for Bonagee on 77 minutes, but Shane McNamee equalised late on for the Candystripes.