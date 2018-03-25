Athletics Review 25/3/18

The National Juvenile Indoor Championships took place in Athlone, where there were medals for Donegal athletes. Anne Marie McGlynn ran a 33.53 and won the Hyde Park 10k in London.

Brendan Boyce was in 35k action in Slovakia, and looks ahead to the World Championships.

Brian Boyce competed in the European Masters for the 4x200m Irish team who set a new Irish Record. The team finished in 4th.

Sinead McConnell and Margaret Reid of Finn Valley AC won medals in the 5k walk in Madrid.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…