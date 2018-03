Letterkenny Rovers will have to travel to Tallaght on April 8th to take on Firhouse Clover in a replay of their FAI Intermediate Cup Semi-Final that finished 0-0 on Sunday at Leckview Park.

It was a game full of action, with both sides having near-misses, and both sides getting a player sent off.

After them game, Letterkenny manager Eamon McConigley described the game as a typical Intermediate Cup Semi-Final, with everything being fought for…