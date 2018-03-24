Strabane defeat Letterkenny in Rugby Championship 3

10 points separated the sides in Letterkenny when Strabane took the win over Letterkenny by 31 points to 21.
Alex McDonald has the full-time report…
Results from the day’s other games can be seen below:
All-Ireland League Division 2B:
Skerries 48 v 10 City of Derry
All-Ireland League Division 2C:
Bective 22 v 42 Omagh
Rugby Championship 1:
CIYMS 28 v 20 Coleraine
Rugby Championship 2:
Randalstown 12 v 26 Limavady
Regional North:
City of Derry v Coleraine – Conceded by Coleraine
Regional West:
Coleraine v Ballyshannon – Conceded by Ballyshannon