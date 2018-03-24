Strabane defeat Letterkenny in Rugby Championship 3

10 points separated the sides in Letterkenny when Strabane took the win over Letterkenny by 31 points to 21.

Alex McDonald has the full-time report…

Results from the day’s other games can be seen below:

All-Ireland League Division 2B:

Skerries 48 v 10 City of Derry

All-Ireland League Division 2C:

Bective 22 v 42 Omagh

Rugby Championship 1:

CIYMS 28 v 20 Coleraine

Rugby Championship 2:

Randalstown 12 v 26 Limavady

Regional North:

City of Derry v Coleraine – Conceded by Coleraine

Regional West:

Coleraine v Ballyshannon – Conceded by Ballyshannon