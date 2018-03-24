Rovers on the verge of a return to the Aviva Stadium – Darren McElwaine

Letterkenny Rovers are back in an FAI Intermediate Cup semi final on Sunday when they play Firhouse Clover at Leckview Park.

It’s a second Intermediate semi final in three seasons for Rovers who went to the final at the Aviva in 2016 where they lost 5-0 to Crumlin United.

Eamon McConigley’s men have already beat Cherry Orchard and Home Farm on route to the last four while their Dublin opposition beat four time winners Crumlin in the quarter finals.

With the core of the squad from the previous semi final still involved and the addition of a few younger players, Captain Darren McElwaine feels they have the right mixed to get back to the final.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, ‘Macca’ says they have to take their opportunity when it presents itself…